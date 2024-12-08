IMD Forecasts Rain and Cold Wave for Northern India After December 9 ; Delhi Prepares for Chilly Conditions

A western disturbance over central Pakistan is expected to bring light rain to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Sunday, the IMD also warned of a significant cold wave beginning on December 9 across Northern India.

Light to moderate rain is forecasted in the Himalayan regions on Sunday and Monday, with light rain also anticipated in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR. "Temperatures may rise slightly in these areas on December 8 and 9 due to the western disturbance. However, starting December 9, temperatures will drop and cold wave conditions will begin, first affecting Rajasthan and then spreading to Punjab and Haryana," Said Forecast department.

The IMD release indicates that cold wave conditions are expected to persist in West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14. Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh will likely experience these conditions starting December 11. The IMD defines a cold wave as a significant drop in temperature compared to normal levels for a specific area.

As the cold weather approaches, Delhi residents sought shelter in government-operated night shelters located at sites like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin Flyover on Saturday night.

In addition, air quality in Delhi-NCR has worsened, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling into the 'very poor' category, reaching a level of 302 at 4 pm on Sunday. This decline in air quality follows the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday, which allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lower restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Stage IV to Stage II due to previously improved air quality. Nonetheless, GRAP Stages II and I are still in effect throughout the region.

The IMD recommends that residents prepare for colder conditions after December 9 and remain aware of potential health impacts due to the dropping temperatures and deteriorating air quality.