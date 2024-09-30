Pune Court Denies Police Custody Request for Accused in Yewalewadi Glass Company Massacre

The Pune court has granted judicial custody to the owners and driver of the India Glass Solution located at Yewalewadi Pune where an unfortunate accident killed four and seriously injured three workers of the glass factory on September 29 after a pile of heavy glass collapsed on them while unloading.

A complaint was filed at the Kondhwa police station by Dayanand Rokde who is an employee at the India Glass Solution. Accordingly an FIR was registered and a case was registered under sections 105, 125(a), 125(b), 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Hussain Tayabali Pittawala, Hatim Husain Motorwala, the container driver Raju Dashrat Rasge, the container owner Sanjay Dhula Hirve and labour contractor Baban alias Suresh Dadu Chavan. Accordingly, the police arrested the owners of India Glass Solution and the driver of the container bearing registration number MH 43 Y 5250.

All the three arrested accused were produced before Judge A. A Kulkarni in the Pune Court on September 30. Advocate Pratap Pardeshi, Advocate Mazhar Mujawar and Advocate Ajinkya Khaire represented the accused in the court. The Pune Police had demanded seven days of police custody to further investigate the accused stating that the accused had supplied safety equipment to the workers, the police further stated that they needed to investigate the legal status of India Glass Solution.

Advocate Pratap Pardeshi while arguing in the court stated that India Glass Solution has been in operation for more than three years and glass was packed and imported from Malaysia to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and from there it was transported in the container to Pune. Advocate Pardeshi further stated that the owners of India Glass Solution had no contribution in packing the glass while safety equipment was provided to the workers while unloading the glass from the container, hence no physical custody was required of the accused.

Both parties argued at length and the court after hearing the arguments of both parties rejected Pune Police's application for seven days of police custody and granted judicial custody to the accused. The accused have been moved to the Yerwada Jail and the bail application process is underway.

What occurred at India Glass Solution at Yewalewadi?

Four workers were crushed to death while three others were critically injured when the wooden containers carrying a stack of heavy glass panes inside the truck collapsed on the workers after the safety belt snapped while unloading the glass.

As per the police, the deceased workers have been identified as Amit Shivshankar Kumar (27), Vikas Sarju Prasad Gautam (23), Dharmendra Satyapal Kumar (40) and Pavan Ramchandra Kumar (40) and Pawan Ramchandra Kumar (44) while Jagatpal Santram Saroj (41), Maneswar Koli (31) and Pintu Navnath Irkal (23) were seriously injured in the accident. The Pune Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot and rescued the injured with the help of a crane and rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. The doctors declared four workers dead on arrival while three are hospitalized and undergoing treatment.