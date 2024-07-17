Pune Court Sentences 12 to Life Imprisonment for Social Worker's Murder

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court Additional Sessions Judge P.P. Jadhav has granted life imprisonment with Rs 5 lakh fine to 12 accused involved in the murder of Shiv Sena worker and travel firm owner Sachin Shahaji Shelar (age 32).

The accused Amit Arjun Phalle (resident Omkar Colony, Kalepadal, Hadapsar), Anil Tukaram Somwanshi (resident Omkar Colony, Kalepadal, Hadapsar), Anil Subhash Rakh (resident of Kaleborate Nagar, Hadapsar), Dhanaji Anand Wanagade (resident of Satavnagar, Handewadi Road, Hadapsar), Ashutosh alias Pinkya Ashok Butte Patil (resident of Urlikanchan, Pune), Gahesh Ramannu Chavan (resident of kalepadal, Hadapsar), Dhiraj Anil Dhagre (resident of Sasanenagar, Hadapsar), Anil Bappu Mane (resident of Kalepadal, Hadapsar), Rajendra Raosaheb Kamble (resident of Vaiduwadi, Hadapsar), Amit Chandrakant Ghadge (Shevalwadi Phata, Manjri), Jagganath alias Jaggu Kerba Chaughule (resident of Hadapsar) and Babasaheb Bhagvan Harne (resident of Malwadi, Hadapsar) has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5 lakh by the court.

Shelar was hacked to death by the accused on September 27, 2014, by the accused over his gaining popularity in the area through his social work which led to the resentment from another group to which the accused belonged. On the day of the crime, Shelar along with his friend Manoj Kadam was on his bike towards Kaleborate Road when eight to ten assailants intercepted them and opened an attack on Shelar with sharp weapons. Monoj Kadam was also attacked but he managed to escape the spot. Shelar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Later Kadam lodged a complaint and a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Arms Act.

The police filed the chargesheet and the trial continued for 10 years until the accused were brought to justice by the Special MCOCA court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge PP Jadhav on July 16, 2024. The court sentenced the accused to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh each and if missed on paying the fine the accused will be sentenced to a simple imprisonment. As per the police, the accused operated a gang that was involved in serious crimes like extortion, harassment and body offences. Shelar helped the locals to voice out their concerns against the gang and was hence brutally murdered by the accused.

The prosecution was successful in proving the murder in court with the help of chemical analysis that proved traces of the victim's blood on the clothes of all the 12 accused which established their presence and involvement during the murder.