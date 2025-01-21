Pune Crime: 23-Year-Old Job Seeker from Beed Brutally Murdered

A 23-year-old youth from Dindrud in Majalgaon taluka was brutally murdered in Pune after arriving in the city in search of employment. The deceased, identified as Balasaheb (Balaji) Manchak Lande, was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday with serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment.

Lande, a resident of Dindrud in Beed, had left his home on January 16, telling his mother he was heading to Pune for work. His phone went silent on January 17 and he went missing. His relatives began searching for him, and later that night, Lande was found critically injured and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sant Tukaramnagar police registered a case against unidentified persons after discovering severe injuries on Lande’s body, including to his head. Following a thorough investigation, including examining CCTV footage, the police tracked down the two individuals who had admitted Lande to the hospital. Both were arrested on Monday and further investigation is ongoing.

Lande’s cousin, Parshuram Vilas Lande, had been searching for him and filed a missing persons complaint online on Monday. Within an hour, Parshuram was contacted by the Pimpri Chinchwad Crime Branch. He was called to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, where he identified the body.