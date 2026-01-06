Pune Crime: 29-Year-Old Woman Robbed at Knife-Point in Koregaon Park Flat; Case Registered

Pune Crime News: Two robbers entered a flat in Pune’s Koregaon Park area and looted gold jewellery worth Rs 11.4 lakh after threatening a young woman with a knife, police said. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The 29-year-old woman was injured after the robbers assaulted her when she tried to resist.

According to the reports, the suspects rang the doorbell of the flat. When the woman opened the door, they forced their way inside and threatened her with a knife. The robbers then asked her to open a cupboard in the bedroom and took gold ornaments valued at Rs 11.4 lakh.

When the woman attempted to stop them, the robbers beat her and fled the scene after threatening her. She later approached the Koregaon Park police station and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered against two unidentified persons. Police have collected CCTV footage from the housing society and nearby areas and are working to trace the accused.

Police sub-inspector Shrikant Chavan is conducting further investigation.