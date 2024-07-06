Pune Crime: Drunk Man Attempts To Set Woman Traffic Officer on Fire

A disturbing incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of Vishram Baug police station in central Pune, where an intoxicated individual reportedly tried to set fire to a female police officer and another personnel during a routine drunk driving check. The accused allegedly poured petrol on the officer and attempted to ignite a lighter, aiming to harm her. Fortunately, a potential catastrophe was prevented as the lighter was mistakenly held upside down. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday, July 5, near Budhwar Peth within the Vishram Bagh police station limits.

Assistant Police Inspector Shailja Jankar and Police Constable Sameer Sawant were injured in the incident. Police constable Sameer Sawant has filed a complaint in this regard. Accordingly, Vishram Bagh Police have registered a case against Sanjay Fakirba Salve (age 32, Resident Pimpri) for attempted murder and obstructing government work and arrested him. Meanwhile, due to the timely intervention of the police personnel, a major calamity has been averted.

The Pune Police has initiated the drunk and drive action in the city. The Commissioner of Pune Police Amitesh Kumar has ordered to take punitive action against drivers who go out after drinking alcohol late at night. Action is being taken against drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol. Accordingly, the Vishram Bahug police were also checking vehicles for drink-and-drive incidents by barricading the road. At that time, the police noticed a person riding a bike under the influence of alcohol. The police stopped him and started investigating him.

At that time an argument broke out between the police and the accused. The enraged drunkard then allegedly tried to burn the policemen by pouring petrol on them. He pulled out a lighter from his pocket and flunked the burning lighter towards the police. However, the lighter in his hand could not catch fire as it was held upside down. A major disaster was thus averted. Meanwhile, the police have detained him and a case has been registered against him at the Vishram Baug Police Station. The incident has brought to light the safety of police personnel working late at night in Pune.