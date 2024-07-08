Pune Crime: Kondhwa Police Book Man for Alleged Witchcraft on Ill Wife

A shocking incident has come to light from the Kondhwa area of Pune where a husband falsely divorced his first wife and entered into a second marriage. After he allegedly tortured his wife mentally and physically for dowry. It has come to light that after his wife fell ill, he took her to a self proclaimed godman who claimed she was possessed by a demon. The Kondhwa police have registered a case against four people under the Prevention of Witchcraft Act.

A 26-year-old woman has lodged a complaint at Kondhwa Police Station regarding this incident. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the husband, mother-in-law and the first wife under Sections 86, 115(2), 352, 351(2), 3(5) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Witchcraft Act.

According to the information given by the police regarding the incident, the accused made false claims and informed the complainant and her family that he had divorced his first wife. Later the complainant and her family realized that he was not divorced. Later the first wife of the accused started living with him in the same house and harassed the complainant for dowry. Later when the complainant became ill due to mental distress caused due to harassment from in-laws and husband the accused took the complainant to a Maulana claiming that she was possessed by a demon. After going there, the maulana gave a thin red medicine to the complainant to drink.

Later, the accused husband left the complainant at his uncle's house in Yerwada. Where, her in-laws and the uncle allegedly abused her. It has also been mentioned in the complaint that she was thrown out of the house and the accused even threatened to file a false case. The Kondhwa police are further investigating the case.