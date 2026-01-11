Pune Crime News: Three Held Within 24 Hours for Armed Robbery Attempt in Kalyaninagar Flat

Yerbawda Police arrested three youths within 24 hours for attempting an armed robbery at a residential flat in Pune’s Kalyaninagar area. The investigation revealed a shocking twist, with the complainant’s minor niece allegedly being the key planner behind the crime. Police said the motive was to arrange money to pay off her boyfriend’s overdue house rent. The accused have been identified as Yash Mohan Kurhade (20) from Kesnand, Rushabh Pradeep Singh (21) from Charholi, and Praj Vivek Bhairamdgekar (18) from Yerwada. A woman from Kalyaninagar filed a formal complaint at Yerwada Police Station after the incident.

The crime took place on January 5 at around 4.15 pm when two young men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts entered the flat while the complainant was at home. She noticed that they were carrying a knife, adhesive tape, and rope, and attempted to shut the door in panic. However, the suspects forced their way inside. Frightened by the situation, the woman rushed into her bedroom and began shouting for help. Alerted by her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee before committing the robbery.

Following the incident, Yerwada Police acted swiftly and examined nearby CCTV footage, which clearly captured the movements of all three suspects. During the investigation, officers noticed that the complainant’s minor niece left the house under suspicious circumstances, leading to further questioning. It was then revealed that she had conspired with her boyfriend and his friends to carry out the robbery. The successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police Chilumula Rajnikant.