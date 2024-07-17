Pune Crime: On Record Criminal Hacked To Death With Sharp Weapons In Yerwada, Probe On

A shocking incident has come to light from the Yerwada area of Pune where an on-record criminal has been hacked to death by three members of the same family. The incident occurred at around 2:30 am on July 17 near Golf Club Circle in Yerwada, Pune. The deceased has been identified as Sudhir Chandrakant, alias Balu Gavas (25 years old, resident of Jayaprakash Nagar Yerawada).

The Yerwada Police has booked the accused Praveen Ramchandra Acharya (44 years old), Swapnil Praveen Acharya (28 years old) and Ravi Kiran Ramchandra Acharya (35 years old, all three of Jayaprak Nagar, Yerawada). The accused has been detained and a case under sections 103 and 3(5) of BNS has been registered against the accused.

According to the police, the deceased Sudhir Gavas had disputes with the Acharya family. Various serious crimes including assault were also registered against Gavas in Pune and he was released from jail a few days ago. On Tuesday night, the accused and the deceased had a verbal dispute over an old feud which later escalated to violent altercations where the accused allegedly chased the deceased Sudhir with sharp weapons.

At around 2.30 am, Sudhir was hiding near Akash Mini Market near Sai Zaika Hotel at Golf Club Circle in Yerwada, the three accused allegedly caught him and stabbed him in the head and body with sharp weapons. The deceased was seriously injured and left bleeding on the crime scene resulting in his death. The police have detained the accused, and the process of arrest is underway. Further investigation will be carried out by the Yerwada Police.