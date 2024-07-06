Pune Crime: Pimpri Chinchwad Police Arrest Seven for Murdering 30-Year-Old Man With Koyta

A shocking incident took place in Khalumbre village in Khed taluka, Pune District, a 30-year-old youth named Ganesh Anil alias Anna Tulve was fatally stabbed by a group of seven men following a longstanding dispute. The incident, which occurred on July 1st, prompted a swift response from Mhalunge police, who arrested all seven suspects within 48 hours of the murder in Jambwade village, Maval taluka.

The accused have been identified as Mayur Ashok Pawar (age-30, Res. Samta Colony, Talegaon Dabhade), Vishal Pandurang Tulve (age 37), Ranjit Balu Oval (age 22), and Pratham Suresh Dive (age 21), Vikas Pandurang Tulve (age Names of the arrested accused are Sunny Ramdas Tulve (age-26), Chandrakant Bhimrao Tulve (age 38), all of Khalumbre). Pradeep Oval (age 21, Res. Kanhe Phata, Vadgaon, Sub-district Maval, Dist. Pune) has filed a complaint at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station regarding this.

According to the information given by the police, the complainant Pranay and his uncle Ganesh were travelling towards Khalumbre village on a two-wheeler. Pranay was riding the two-wheeler while Ganesh was the pillion. The accused approached Ganesh from behind, near the Hyderabadi Biryani House restaurant at Khalumbre village on Talegaon-Chakan road was attacked Ganesh, with a Koyta on his head and hand, seriously injuring him, resulting in in his death. The complainant, Pranay, tried to intervene and save Ganesh but the accused allegedly attacked Pranay and injured him.

The police rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the murder. The police initiated a search operation and arrested Sunny Tulve and Chandrakant Tulve, while the other accused were absconding. Meanwhile, Police Constables Tanaji Gade, Vitthal Wadekar, Kishore Sangle, and Santosh Kale got information that the accused involved in the murderer was hiding in a house at Jambwade in Maval taluka. Based on that, information, the police team raided the spot and arrested five other accused. Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Kailash Kuthe.