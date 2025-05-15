Pune Crime: PSI Allegedly Booked For Taking Rs 30,000 Bribe in Hinjawadi

Pune Crime News: PSI Dattatray Namdev Kale, posted at Hinjawadi IT Park Police Station, is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) following a complaint lodged by a 30-year-old woman. The Police Sub-Inspector is accused of allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 to submit a favorable report in court regarding a bail application.

As per the information given by ACB PSI Kale was investigating an assault case against the complainant's husband (currently in judicial custody), allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 to provide a favorable opinion regarding the husband's bail application. The complainant reported this to the ACB on April 15. An inquiry revealed PSI Kale accepted a reduced bribe of Rs 30,000. A case was registered against him at the Hinjawadi Police Station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read: Pune Horror: Youth Brutally Attacked with Koyta on Busy Road In Dattawadi Area; Shocking Video Emerges

As per the PuneTimesMirror report The action was carried out under the supervision of SP Shirish Sardeshpande and Additional SP Dr. Sheetal Janve, with Inspector Prem Waghmore leading the investigation.