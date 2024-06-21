Pune Crime: Wakad Police Book Husband and In-Laws for Kidnapping Woman After CCTV Footage Goes Viral

A video capturing the kidnapping of a woman has surfaced online, alleging that she was drugged and assaulted by her in-laws. The victim, employed in a private firm and residing alone in Dighi, had previously accused local police of neglecting her complaint despite clear CCTV evidence. After her appeal to Wakad police station went unanswered, officials have now responded by initiating the recording of her statement and the filing of an FIR.

As per the police, the crime occurred two days ago. The CCTV footage shows the in-laws of the victim arrived at her residence in Dighi forcibly took her from her home injected a sedative substance in her body and later assaulted her before abandoning her at an undisclosed location. A CCTV footage of the crime has captured the moment she was taken.

Watch:

A woman was allegedly abducted and sedated by her husband and inlaws . The process of registering and FIR is underway at Wakad police station #crime#punepic.twitter.com/9MBEjwQnmr — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) June 21, 2024

The woman however managed to return to safety and immediately reported the incident to the Wakad police. However, she claimed that her complaint had not been acted upon. Despite having CCTV evidence of the kidnapping, the victim asserts that there was no significant response or investigation initiated by the authorities.

Ravikiran Nale Police Inspector (Crime) of Wakad police station while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “The process of filing a complaint is underway and the accused will be booked under relevant sections related to the crime. It seems that the in-laws of the victim including her husband were involved in the crime. The name and other details of the victim cannot be disclosed now as the process is underway.”