Pune: Criminal Stabbed to Death with Sickle by Gang in Pimpri, Police Pursuing Suspects

Pimpri: A criminal was chased and stabbed to death by a sickle by a gang. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Wednesday on a bridge on the Aundh-Ravet road at Rahatani.

The deceased has been identified as Rehan Arif Shaikh (19), a resident of Pimple Gurav. The police registered a case against Hrithik Chavan, Prem More, Deepak Kokate, and four other unidentified persons. Tejas Manohar Hanskar (18), a resident of Shitolenagar, Juni Sangvi, complained in this regard at Wakad police station on Thursday.

Also Read | Mahad Helicopter Accident: Chopper Scheduled for Uddhav Sena Leader Sushma Andhare Crashes, Pilot and Andhare Unharmed

According to the police, the complainant, Tejas, along with his friends Rehan Shaikh and Harshad Kate, was going towards Ravet on a two-wheeler on the Aundh-Ravet road. That's when the suspects chased them. The suspects, who came on three bikes, blocked the road of complainants Tejas and Rehan and surrounded them. Hrithik Chavan then stabbed Rehan Shaikh in the neck with a knife. Deepak Kokate, who was with him, stabbed Rehan in the neck with a sickle and killed him.

The incident, which took place during the day, created a stir in the area. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Rehan Shaikh has different cases against him with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

