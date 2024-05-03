Mahad Helicopter Accident: Chopper Scheduled for Uddhav Sena Leader Sushma Andhare Crashes, Pilot and Andhare Unharmed

A chopper designated for Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray group's leader Sushma Andhare crashed in Mahad. Luckily, the incident happened before Andhare boarded the helicopter. The pilot also survived the crash and suffered injuries while landing on a makeshift helipad.

A chopper designated for #ShivSena Uddhav Thackeray group's leader #SushmaAndhare crashed in Mahad. Luckily, the incident happened before Andhare boarded the helicopter. The pilot also survived the crash.#LokmatTimes#Election2024#Politicspic.twitter.com/AVepJRMipc — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 3, 2024

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check Complete List Of Areas Where MVA and Mahayuti Parties Will Compete

"The captain, assistant, my brother Vishal Gupte and I are all safe. No need for worry", Andhare said after the incident.



Sushma Andhare has been one of the vocal leaders of the Uddhav Sena. She's been one of the star campaigners of the party. A lawyer by profession, she is known for her knowledge of society and politics and her activism for nomadic and Ambedkaritie movements.