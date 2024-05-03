Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check Complete List Of Areas Where MVA and Mahayuti Parties Will Compete

Mumbai: The contest in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state has become clear after two phases of polling. The BJP is pitted against the Congress in 15 seats in the state, while the Uddhav Sena and the Shinde Sena are locked in a fight on 13 seats. Interestingly, the Congress and Ajit Pawar faction, as well as the Sharad Pawar group and the Shinde Sena, are not facing off in any of the constituencies.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Uddhav Sena is contesting 21 seats, while in the Mahayuti, the Shinde Sena has fielded its candidates on 15 seats.

Picture of the battle in the state

Uddhav Sena vs Shinde Sena - 13 constituencies - Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North West, Thane, Kalyan, Hatkanangle, Maval, Nashik, Shirdi, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Hingoli

Uddhav Sena vs BJP - 5 constituencies - Mumbai North East, Palghar, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Jalgaon

Uddhav Sena vs Ajit Pawar group - 2 constituencies - Osmanabad, Raigad

Uddhav Sena vs RSP - 1 constituency - Parbhani

Sharad Pawar faction vs BJP - 8 constituencies - Bhiwandi, Satara, Dindori, Raver, Ahmednagar, Madha, Wardha, Beed

Sharad Pawar Group vs Ajit Pawar Group- 2 Constituencies: Baramati, Shirur

Sharad Pawar Faction vs Shinde Sena - 00

Congress vs BJP- 15 constituencies: Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North, Solapur, Pune, Nandurbar, Dhule, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Akola, Amravati, Nanded, Latur, Jalna

Congress vs Shinde Sena - 2 constituencies - Kolhapur, Ramtek

Congress vs Ajit Pawar Group - 00



Three phases of Lok Sabha elections are pending in the state. Polling will be held in 35 constituencies in three phases.

With one day left for the filing of nominations, the BJP announced its candidate for Palghar. Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savara has been given a ticket by the BJP. For the past few days, there has been a debate on whether the constituency goes to Shinde Sena or BJP. Bharti Kamdi from Uddhav Thackeray is contesting from Palghar.

Shinde's entire strength against Thackeray

About 85 percent of Shinde's candidates are contesting with the Uddhav Sena. Shinde's strength is being spent against Thackeray. There is not a single candidate against the NCP against whom Shinde had raised a voice before its split.

In how many places is the BJP-Congress fight going on?

Of the 15 seats the BJP is contesting against the Congress, six are in Vidarbha. There are a total of 10 seats in Vidarbha. The BJP will contest three seats in Marathwada and two in western Maharashtra and Mumbai.