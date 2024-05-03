Water Crisis Hits Solapur District: Farmers Forced to Abandon Farming in 22 Villages

Several villages in Solapur district of Western Maharashtra are grappling with a severe water crisis, with 22 villages in Malshiras taluka particularly affected. Water is being supplied by tankers only once every 15 days, exacerbating the situation for residents and farmers alike.

The scarcity of water has had a crippling effect on agriculture, with farmers in the region reportedly halting farming activities due to the acute shortage. The lack of water for irrigation has made it impossible for them to sustain their crops, leading to significant economic losses and threatening livelihoods. Moreover the rising heatwave has made matters worse.

Last week, temperature in several areas of Maharashtra crossed 40 degrees Celsius with Solaur the hottest at 43.7 degrees Celsius, a rise of 2.3 degrees from the normal. People in the regions were advised to take precautions to avoid heat exposure during peak heat wave hours, wear loose, comfortable cotton clothes, cover heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella and make sure to stay hydrated.