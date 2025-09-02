Pune: Customs Seize 13.7 kg of Hydroponic Cannabis at Airport, Four Arrested

The Customs Department seized 13.7 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis at Pune International Airport from four passengers who arrived from Bangkok. Officials said the seized drugs have an international market value running into crores of rupees.

The arrested passengers are Aliya Ilyas Ansari, 24; Mohammed Kaif Ansari, 23, from Mumbra, Thane; Zahid Husain Shaikh, 29, from Gujarat; and Zaibunisa Amin Shaikh, 46, from Boisar, Palghar district.

Customs officials said the group was seen moving suspiciously towards the airport exit. Their luggage was inspected after officers noticed a strong smell. Further checks revealed 26 vacuum-sealed packets of greenish processed cannabis.

The seized narcotics are hydroponic cannabis, a high-quality variety cultivated using advanced techniques. Officials said the racket was intended to supply drugs in India.

All four accused are in custody. Further investigations are underway to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling operation.