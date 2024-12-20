Pune Cyber Fraud: Four People Fall for Stock Market Scams, Lose Rs 42 Lakh

Cyber thieves have duped four individuals out of Rs 42.61 lakh by enticing them with promises of substantial returns on stock market investments. A case of cheating under the Information Technology Act has been registered against these cyber criminals at the local police station.

Recently, there has been a surge in such fraudulent activities, with cyber thieves tricking citizens into giving up crores of rupees by luring them with appealing investment opportunities. Many individuals are falling victim to these schemes, entrusting their savings to the fraudsters, who capitalize on the allure of lucrative stock market returns. In one incident, a 58-year-old man from Kothrud was cheated out of Rs 18 lakh under the pretense of earning good returns from stock trading. The Kothrud police have since filed a case regarding this fraud.

Similarly, a 43-year-old woman from Paud Road, Kothrud, was also victimized in a comparable scheme. She was promised significant profits from share trading and ended up losing Rs 10 lakh 15 thousand. Not only did she not receive any of her invested money back, but she also saw no profits. The Kothrud police have registered a case in this matter.

In another case, a 54-year-old man from Tingre Nagar lost Rs 9 lakh 90 thousand after being drawn into a scam involving stock market investments. Following his complaint, the Vishrantwadi police have initiated proceedings against the fraudster. Additionally, a 27-year-old man from Vadgaonsheri was swindled out of Rs 4 lakh 56 thousand 800 by being assigned various trading tasks. The Chandannagar police have recorded a case of cheating in this instance against the cyber thieves.