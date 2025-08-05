Pune Dabeli Vendor Threatened for Monthly ‘Hafta’; Police Launch Manhunt for Accused

A case of extortion has been registered against a habitual offender by the Lashkar Police for allegedly demanding a monthly fee (Ransom) from a dabeli vendor operating near a college in Pune's Cantonment area. The accused reportedly demanded a payment of ₹100 to ₹200 every month in exchange for allowing the vendor to continue his business at the location. According to police officials, the complainant runs a dabeli stall on a cart in front of a prominent college in the Lashkar area. On the night of the incident, which took place two days ago, the vendor had shut his stall around 10 PM and was heading home when the accused confronted him. The offender allegedly stopped him and threatened that he would have to pay a monthly sum if he wished to continue doing business there.

Also Read: Mumbai Traffic: How Will Commuters Be Affected If BMC Demolishes Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover?

In his complaint, the vendor also revealed that the same accused had previously extorted money from a parking attendant operating within the college premises. Following the vendor’s formal complaint, the Lashkar Police registered an FIR against the known criminal under charges of extortion. The accused has since gone into hiding, and police have launched a manhunt to trace his whereabouts.