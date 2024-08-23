Pune Devotees Wearing 25 kg Gold Chains Visit Tirumala's Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)

Gold has always been a significant part of Indian culture, and today, people are finding new ways to flaunt it. We’ve already seen gold connoisseurs from Pune sporting kilograms' worth of gold. Recently, another video shared by news agency PTI shows a family adorned with gold ornaments, including neck chains weighing 25 kg.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Devotees from Pune wearing 25 kg of gold visited Tirumala's Venkateswara Temple earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/k38FCr30zE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2024

A family from Pune visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple today (August 22), adorned with 25 kilograms of gold. In a video shared by PTI on X (formerly known as Twitter), two men, a woman, and a child can be seen wearing shiny gold ornaments. The men are seen with chains covering their necks, and they are also wearing branded sunglasses outside the Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.

However, the names of the wealthy family members have not been identified. The Tirumala Temple is known for receiving gold offerings from pilgrims throughout the year. Such displays of wealth in the form of gold jewelry are not uncommon among pilgrims visiting this sacred site, where offerings of gold and other valuables are made to the deity as a sign of gratitude and reverence.