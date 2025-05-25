Pune Dowry Death Case: Pooja Nirwal’s Husband, Sister-in-Law Held From Parbhani

Pune, Maharashtra (May 25, 2025): A 22-year-old woman from Parbhani district died by suicide in Mahalunge, Khed taluka, after alleged harassment by her in-laws. The woman, Pooja Gajanan Nirwal, was found hanging in her home on April 27. Police have detained her husband and sister-in-law in connection with the case.

The Mahalunge MIDC police, under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, arrested Gajanan Munjaji Nirwal, 27, of Kharabwadi, and his sister Radha Yadav, 31, of the same locality. The complaint was filed on May 1 by Pooja's father, Ganesh Marutrao Bochre, a resident of Tuljapur in Parbhani district.

According to police, Pooja and Gajanan were living together in Kharabwadi after their marriage. Just five months later, she ended her life allegedly due to ongoing mental and physical abuse.

What led to the suicide?

After their marriage, Pooja stayed with her husband, in-laws, sister-in-law and her children. The first three months were peaceful. However, problems began when her husband allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from her parents to purchase a vehicle. As her father had already incurred wedding expenses, he refused. Following this, Pooja was reportedly subjected to harassment by her husband.

After Lokmat published a detailed report on May 25, police registered a case of dowry death and abetment of suicide. The accused had earlier applied for anticipatory bail. A hearing was scheduled for Monday, May 26, at Khed Court.

Following the media report and public pressure, police acted swiftly. A team traced the accused to their native village of Shelu in Parbhani district. Both Gajanan Nirwal and Radha Yadav were taken into custody on Sunday evening.