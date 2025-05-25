Pune Dowry Death: 22-Year-Old Pooja Nirwal Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Murder and Police Negligence

Vaishnavi Hagwane’s suicide case in Pune has sparked statewide outrage due to its political links. Now, another tragic dowry-related death has surfaced — this time involving Pooja Gajanan Nirwal, a 22-year-old woman from Parbhani district of Maharashtra. Pooja ended her life by hanging herself on April 27 at Spine City, Mahalunge, where she lived with her in-laws. Her parents, however, allege that it was not a suicide but murder. Coming from a poor family, the incident has received little attention, and police are accused of being reluctant to act. “We don’t want anything, just justice for our daughter,” her mother Rekha Bochare told Lokmat.

Pooja was reportedly three months pregnant and had been facing mental and physical harassment from her in-laws. Her father, Ganesh Bochare, filed a police complaint in Thane, but claims no action has been taken. He also said the family was kept waiting at the police station until 11 PM just to file the FIR.

Ganesh Bochare, a resident of Tuljapur in Parbhani district, arranged his daughter’s marriage to Gajanan Nirwal of Shelwadi on December 3, 2024. Although no dowry was officially given, the groom’s family demanded household items like a fridge and cupboards. After marriage, Pooja moved to Spine City, Pune, with her husband, in-laws, sister-in-law, and her children.

While the initial three months of marriage were reportedly peaceful, things changed when Gajanan asked Pooja to bring ₹50,000 to buy a car. Her father, already burdened with wedding expenses, refused. Following this, the family alleges, Pooja began facing harassment.

Pooja last visited her parents on Gudi Padwa and confided in them about the abuse. Hoping things would improve, they sent her back. Her final conversation with her mother was on the morning of her death. “We’ll talk in the evening,” her mother recalled. Hours later, the family received the tragic news.

Pooja’s father is a truck driver, and her mother works as a farm labourer. Despite spending ₹3 lakh on the wedding and gifting goods worth ₹2 lakh, the family says the police have not taken meaningful action. “My daughter was from a poor family, so her death is being ignored,” Rekha Bochare alleged.