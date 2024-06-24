Pune Drugs Case: Eight Arrested, Five Police Personnel Suspended After CCTV Footage of Drug Consumption at Late Night Party Goes Viral

A video depicting minors drinking alcohol and using drugs in a hotel bathroom on FC Road in Pune went viral on June 23. Following the video's circulation, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Sushma Andhare, deputy leader of the Thackeray group, called for action against the hotel owner and administration officials. Subsequently, the police and excise department responded by detaining eight people connected to the party.

The incident occurred at L3- Liquid Leasure Lounge at FC Road Pune. Meanwhile, a video of youth taking drugs at a party in L3 hotel went viral on social media. In that video, the young man is seen taking drugs while sitting near the toilet seat in the washroom of the hotel.

According to the preliminary information given by the police, it has been revealed that the accused were allegedly consuming Mephedrone Drugs (MD). The police have detained eight people in this case and probe has been initiated in this case.

The Pune police Crime Branch has so far detained eight people, including the owner of the hotel. Apart from this, a manager and an employee of the hotel have also been detained. Also, 3 partners of this hotel are also in police custody.

The arrested accused have been identified as Santosh Kamthe, Ravi Maheshwari, Manas Malik, and others

A team of Crime Branch officials raided the concerned hotel and arrested the five accused and recovered the CCTV footages of the party and the process of identifying the other concerned people involved is ongoing. The hotel has been sealed by the Pune Police crime branch.

The Pune Police Commissioner had ordered to suspend five police personnel including the Senior police Inspector of Shivaji nagar police station, Police Inspector (crime) Anil Mane, Assistant police inspector Dinesh Patil and two beat marshals for negligence in performing their duties.

The action was taken after Member of Parliament, Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol criticised the operation of the Pune Police and raised concerns over Pune becoming the drug capital of the state.

Further investigation is carried out by the Pune Police.