Pune: Encroachment department take action on about 250 stalls in Tulshibage

On Thursday, the encroachment department of the Municipal Corporation took action on about 250 stalls in Tulshibage. The hawker traders here had not paid the license fee since April 2018. About Rs 3 crore is due from traders. Traders' stalls were closed on Thursday for violating the terms and conditions. As a result, arrears of license fees have been recovered from about 95 out of 221 traders. Further action will be taken on a daily basis. The action of the Encroachment Department seemed to have slowed down after the DP took action on the road.

After ten or twelve days, the action seems to have gained momentum again. Action was taken against the peddlers who were officially doing business on the roads and sidewalks as well as the traders who were violating the terms and conditions of the permits issued by the Encroachment Department of Pune Municipal Corporation and the hawker certificate. In this, action has been taken against the traders who do not do business on their own, keep sub-tenants, do not do business in approved place, do not do approved business, use gas cylinder, stove etc.

The encroachment department along with Tulshibage and the construction department took action to eliminate encroachment in Shivajinagar-Ghole road, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Kasba-Vishrambagwada regional office limits. In it, action was taken against about 6 truckloads of goods, 1 stall, 7 counters and 4 sheds from Katraj-Kondhwa road, Bahiratwadi, Bharati University campus etc. Police took action against unauthorized construction of about 3 lakh square feet on Katraj-Kondhwa road.

Every professional has some outstanding balance. The encroachment department had given advance notice. The stalls were not damaged. Many businesses immediately paid the arrears. Other businesses will pay in the next three to four days.