Pune: Ex-Army Man Booked After Son Injured in Accidental Gunfire at Home

A retired Army jawan was charged after his 13-year-old son sustained a bullet wound in an accidental shooting at their residence in Dhankawadi, Pune. The incident occurred around 3:15 PM on Tuesday when a round allegedly misfired from a licensed revolver owned by 40-year-old ex-serviceman Nitin Hanumant Shirke. Police said the gun, stored in a bag inside a cupboard, discharged when the bag fell from a shelf after Shirke's son, Abhay, opened the cupboard to retrieve clothes.

The bullet struck Abhay in the calf, and he was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation revealed that Shirke, currently employed as private security staff in Pune, had kept his revolver in the cupboard, and the impact of the bag falling caused the accidental discharge. Shirke has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering life and personal safety due to negligent handling of the firearm. His wife and younger son were also present at home during the incident. Further inquiries are ongoing.