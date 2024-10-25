Pune: Fake Doctor Booked for Practicing Without Valid Medical Degree

In a major breakthrough, the Vishrambaug police in Pune have booked a fake doctor treating patients without any medical degree. Dr Gopal Ujwankar had lodged a complaint at Vishrambag police station in this regard.

Accordingly, the police have booked the accused Pandurang Babanrao Devdkar (age 40, resident Pius Society, Lokmanyanagar, Navi Peth, Pune).

According to the information given by the police, the accused Pandurang Devadkar did not possess a valid medical degree and was providing medical advice and giving medicines to the patients by examining their pulse.

The health department of the PMC initially received information in this regard and interrogated the accused. Further investigations revealed that Pandurang Devdakar does not have a medical degree

A case has been registered against the Pandurang Devadkar under section Section 33 (1) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. Sub-Inspector Khade of the Vishrambaug police station is further investigating the case.