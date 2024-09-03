Pune: Finance Company Manager Stabbed to Death in Hadapsar After Refusing to Share His Wi-Fi Hotspot

A shocking incident of the murder of a finance company manager in the Hadapsar area was reported by LokmatTimes.com on September 02. In a major breakthrough in the murder case, the police have revealed that the killing occurred due to a dispute over the refusal to share a wifi hotspot. The deceased Vasudev Ramachandra Kulkarni (age 47, resident of Utkarshnagar Society, Saswad Road, Hadapsar) was brutally stabbed in the face and head by the accused.

The Hadapsar police have arrested the accused Mayur Bhosale (age 20, resident of Vetalbaba Colony) and a case of murder has been registered against three other juvenile accused. Vasudev Kulkarni's brother Vinayak Kulkarni (age 51) has lodged a police complaint in this regard. This incident occurred on Sunday at night on the footpath in front of Utkarshnagar Society at Saswad Road.

According to the information given by the police, the deceased Vasudev Kulkarni was operating a home loan agency in Shaniwar Pethe. Vasudev had dinner with his family at around 10:30 am on Sunday and went for a walk as usual. While he was standing on the footpath near Utkarshnagar Society at Saswad Road the accused and his accomplice asked Vasudev for his hotspot connection, Vasudev denied providing his hotspot connection to the accused which resulted in a verbal spat. The enraged accused allegedly pulled out a koyta and stabbed Vasudev on his face and head killing him on the spot. Vasudev was lying in a pool of blood and was rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Further investigations stated that the face of the deceased was disfigured in the attack and sustained multiple stab wounds. The Hadapsar police immediately swung into action after a passerby reported the incident to the police control room, the police arrested the accused and detained the juvenile accused.