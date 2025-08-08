Pune Fire: Blaze at Kothrud Bakery Traps Six, 30 Residents Evacuated Safely (Watch Video)

A significant fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at Golden Bakery, located near Sutar Hospital in Pune’s Kothrud area, causing panic among residents of the three-storey building. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m., when six bakery workers were inside the premises. According to officials, the workers were trapped on the upper floors with no direct escape route. In a desperate bid to save their lives, they broke the glass of a bathroom window and managed to exit with the help of alert local residents. Their quick thinking, combined with timely assistance from neighbours, prevented any casualties. Upon receiving the emergency call, the Pune Fire Brigade immediately dispatched five fire engines to the spot. Firefighters successfully evacuated nearly 30 residents from the building to a safe location while battling the flames. Fire officer Prakash Gore stated that preliminary findings suggest the blaze was sparked by a short circuit in the bakery’s machinery.

पहाटे साडेचारच्या सुमारास कोथरूड, सुतार दवाखान्याजवळील गोल्डन बेकरीला भीषण आग लागली. आत अडकलेल्या ६ जणांना स्थानिक नागरिकांनी वेळीच बाहेर काढले, तर घटनास्थळी दाखल झालेल्या अग्निशमन दलाच्या ५ वाहनांनी तत्परतेने कार्यवाही करत ३० रहिवाशांना सुरक्षित बाहेर काढले. pic.twitter.com/4KscGPrcCT — PMC Care (@pmccarepune) August 8, 2025

During the operation, firefighters discovered six gas cylinders inside the bakery. “Two of these cylinders were leaking, posing a serious risk of explosion,” Gore said. “We removed all of them from the shop before any mishap occurred, which was a crucial step in avoiding a larger disaster.” Authorities also highlighted an illegal setup inside the bakery. The six workers had been provided makeshift living quarters within the commercial establishment — a practice prohibited under safety regulations. “The absence of a proper exit route for the workers was extremely dangerous,” Gore added.

The fire caused significant damage to the bakery’s equipment and stock. Thick smoke had engulfed the upper floors by the time firefighters arrived, making rescue operations challenging. However, the coordinated efforts of local residents and the fire brigade ensured that the situation was brought under control within a few hours.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess potential safety violations. The case has renewed concerns about fire safety compliance in mixed-use buildings across Pune.