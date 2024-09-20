Pune Fire Brigade Successfully Recovers PMC Suction Tanker That Fell In City Post Office Well

A tragic incident occurred in the city post compound in Pune where a suction cum jetting machine tanker owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fell in a large pit when the paving blocks built on a well in the 100-year-old city post compound at Budhwar Peth suddenly collapsed. The tanker fell in the deep well creating a panic in the vicinity. However, no casualty is reported and the Pune fire brigade department has successfully pulled out the truck from the well. The incident took place at Pradhan Dak Ghar in Budhwar Peth in Pune around 3 pm on Friday.

The PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale visited the city post compound and inspected the accident site. Preliminary investigations and eyewitness accounts state that the PMC authorities had received a complaint about drainage leakage in the city post area. Accordingly, the civic authorities dispatched a suction cum jetting machine tanker to solve the septic tank blockage issue. When the tanker was reversing the slab built on the well could not bear the load of the tanker and it suddenly collapsed with the tanker. It is feared that a few two-wheelers parked in the city post compound also fell in the well.

Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale stated "There was an old well in the city post compound and the paver blocks were placed on it. While reversing, the wheel of the truck got stuck where the well was and the slab on the well collapsed. Due to this, a big pit was formed where the truck fell.

The citizens were shocked to see a tanker being sucked into a sinkhole in the heart of the city however the Pune fire brigade officials immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area and successfully pulled out the tanker with the help of two cranes and

Pune Fire Brigade official Subhash Jadhav stated “ We received information at around 4 pm that a truck fell in a pit hole in the city post compound in Budhwar Peth. Over 40 fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and the rescue operations started. We were successful in pulling out the truck with the help of two cranes and human efforts.”