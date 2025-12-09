Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ramesh Dyeing Shop in Sadashiv Peth (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at the Ramesh Dyeing building in Pune’s densely populated Sadashiv Peth area, creating panic among residents and shopkeepers. The blaze reportedly began on the terrace and quickly spread toward the structure below, generating thick smoke visible from nearby lanes. People rushed to safety as the chaos unfolded. Fire officials deployed multiple fire tenders, with the Pune Fire Brigade and PMC Fire Department jointly responding to the emergency. Firefighters are working to control the flames and prevent it from spreading further to nearby buildings.

Due to the area’s congested lanes and closely packed structures, fire personnel are facing challenges reaching the core of the site. As operations continue, no injuries have been reported yet, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities have stated that efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing and that additional support may be deployed if needed. Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected as the situation develops.

Also Read: Goa Nightclub Fire: Chilling Video Shows Seconds Before Blaze Erupts (Watch)

In another fire incident that happened last month in Pune, eight people lost their lives, and 20 were injured. A truck collided with 20 vehicles and leading to a massive fire explosion at around 5:30 pm on the Navale Bridge near Narhe. The stretch is known for frequent fatal accidents. In this accident, two trucks and several other vehicles caught fire. This accident caused a major traffic jam on the busy highway.

Devendra Potphode, Fire Department Chief, Pune, stated that the fire brigade got a call around 6 pm, and fire tenders and rescue vehicles from Navale, Singhad, and Warje fire stations reached the site and started dousing the fire.

In this incident, Swati Santosh Navalkar, 37; Shanta Dattatray Dabhade, 54; Dattatray Chandrakant Dabhade, 58; Mokshita Hemkumar Reddy, 3; Dhananjay Kumar Koli, 30, Rohit Dnyaneshwar Kadam, 25, and two others lost their lives.