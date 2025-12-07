Goa Nightclub Fire: Chilling Video Shows Seconds Before Blaze Erupts (Watch)

At least 25 people were killed, and more than 50 others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, late Saturday night. The blaze erupted while several tourists were on the dance floor, moments after firecrackers were reportedly set off during a performance. A viral video circulating online shows a dancer performing to the Bollywood track ‘Mehbooba o Mehbooba’ when flames suddenly appear behind the DJ console. Panic followed as the music stopped and guests rushed toward exits, leading to chaos and multiple casualties inside the packed venue.

Preliminary investigations reveal that most victims died due to suffocation, with many trapped in the poorly ventilated basement where the fire is believed to have begun around 11:45 pm. The nightclub, functioning as a combined restaurant and party space, allegedly lacked proper emergency exits and mandatory safety clearances. Eyewitnesses said the fire spread rapidly from the ceiling, forcing people to run blindly through smoke-filled corridors. Several bodies, including those of kitchen staff and tourists, were recovered from the basement and staircase areas where escape attempts were cut off by thick smoke.

Watch the roof as the fire erupts.

Final Moments before the deadly Arpora goa fire.

At least 25 ppl dead. Bodies charred in the deadly fire which erupted from a suspected cylinder blast pic.twitter.com/OnCrR5eTyH — Shivan Chanana (@ShivanChanana) December 7, 2025

Also Read: Goa Nightclub Fire: 4 Tourists Among 25 Killed, Most Died of Suffocation – What We Know So Far

Authorities have now ordered a comprehensive safety audit of all clubs in Goa, citing concerns over unregulated firecracker use and overcrowding. Calangute MLA Michael Lobo stated that notices will be issued to nightlife establishments beginning Monday, instructing them to submit licenses and fire safety compliance documents immediately. He warned that clubs failing to meet mandatory requirements face closure. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, after visiting the site, confirmed that while three victims suffered severe burns, the remaining fatalities were largely caused by smoke inhalation during the frantic rush to escape.

Police and forensic teams are still examining the exact trigger of the fire. Goa DGP Alok Kumar confirmed that while early reports pointed to a cylinder blast, injuries did not support that theory. Investigators are now probing whether a pyro sparkle device—commonly used in stage performances—may have ignited flammable decor or wiring near the ceiling. The viral video showing the moment flames appeared is now part of the official evidence. The district administration has assured that all injured individuals will receive immediate medical support, while families of victims are being contacted for identification and assistance.