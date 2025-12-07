Goa Nightclub Fire: 4 Tourists Among 25 Killed, Most Died of Suffocation – What We Know So Far

At least 25 people lost their lives, including four tourists and 14 staff members, in a devastating fire that engulfed Birch by Romeo Lane, a well-known club in Arpora, Goa. Early reports indicate that most victims succumbed to suffocation after the blaze erupted in the club’s basement, which lacked adequate ventilation. The majority of the deceased were kitchen staff, including three women, with most bodies found in the kitchen and two on a staircase. Some victims died from severe burns, while others suffocated. A few tourists also perished amid the panic during Goa’s busy tourist season. The club functioned as a combined restaurant and nightclub without adhering to fire safety regulations. Investigators looking into the fire incident have indicated that a preliminary inquiry suggests most victims died from suffocation after being “trapped” in the club’s basement.

When did the fire happen?

The deadly blaze erupted at the nightclub “Birch” in Arpora, North Goa, late on Saturday night. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire started in the club’s basement at approximately 11:45 pm. It is believed to have quickly spread to the first floor, which contains a bar and restaurant. The tragedy claimed the lives of at least 25 people, including four tourists and 14 staff members, while six others sustained injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire seems to have originated on the club’s first floor before spreading throughout the entire premises. The nightclub’s basement, which contained the kitchen, connects to the first floor via two staircases on either side. The first-floor exit leads to a narrow bridge at both the front and rear, surrounded by khazans—low-lying agricultural and aquaculture lands—near the Baga River.

How Did the Fire Start?

While initial reports suggested a cylinder explosion, the nature of the victims’ injuries indicates otherwise. Goa DGP Alok Kumar stated, “The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. We are also verifying whether the club adhered to fire safety regulations and possessed the necessary fire-safety NOC.” Investigators are exploring the possibility that a pyro sparkle gun, commonly used at parties, may have ignited flammable material on the roof, causing the fire to spread rapidly throughout the premises.

Safety Audit Mandated for All Clubs in Goa

A comprehensive safety audit has been ordered for all clubs across Goa. “Goa has always been seen as a safe destination by tourists. This fire incident is deeply disturbing, and such tragedies must be prevented in the future. Ensuring the safety of tourists and staff in these establishments is paramount. Most casualties occurred due to suffocation as people rushed towards the basement,” said Calangute MLA Michael Lobo. He added that the Calangute panchayat will issue notices to all nightclubs on Monday, requiring them to submit fire safety clearances and licenses. Clubs failing to provide the necessary permissions will face cancellation.

Three Victims Died From Burn Injuries, and Others Died Due To Suffocation

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the site soon after the fire was brought under control, stated that while three victims died from burn injuries, the rest appeared to have succumbed to suffocation. Investigators revealed that the nightclub’s basement lacked both an exit and proper ventilation. Many kitchen staff and a few patrons, who had taken shelter there from the fire spreading on the first floor, were trapped. Due to the confined space and smoke accumulation, most of them suffocated before they could escape, leading to a significant number of fatalities in the basement during the tragic incident.

CM Pramod Sawant Orders Probe

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, calling it a “very painful day” for the state. He directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and to examine whether fire safety regulations and building norms had been properly followed. Sawant emphasized that anyone found responsible will face the strictest action under the law, stating that any negligence will be dealt with firmly.

PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia, Condoles Loss of Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and assured all possible support for those affected. The Prime Minister’s office announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

On X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover quickly. I spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The state government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”