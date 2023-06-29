Pakistan: Prisoners escape after attacking officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chaman

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 : At least 15 to 20 prisoners on Thursday escaped from a prison in the Chaman region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after attacking the officials deployed in the facility, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

According to the police, the prisoners attacked the officials when they were leaving their barracks for Eid ul Adha prayers. The police said that the prisoners snatched a weapon from a jail official and fled from the spot.

The barrack in charge said that the escaped prisoners have been accused of offences under Section 302 and other serious crimes, Geo News reported.

The jail authorities have said that the prisoners opened fire with the same weapon (Kalashnikov) that they had snatched from the officer deployed outside the facility's main gate, according to Geo News reported.

Earlier this month, two Pakistani army soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan-based ARY News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Two terrorists were also killed during the exchange of fire.

According to details, the exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists on Saturday, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. The ISPR said, "However, during the intense exchange of gunfire Ghulam Murtaza and Sepoy Muhammad Anwar fought gallantly."

The military's media wing in the press release stated, "Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

In a similar incident, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during a gun battle in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported. The gun battle between terrorists and security forces took place in the Dosali area of the North Waziristan district.

