Amit Shah calls Nitish Kumar "Paltu babu," asks him to have regard for those who made him CM

Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], June 29 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday referred to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "Paltu babu" (one who changes decisions) and attacked him for questioning the work done by the Centre during the past nine years.

Shah said Nitish Kumar should have some regard for those with whom he has shared power and because of whom he became CM. Amit Shah arrived in Bihar's capital Patna on Thursday for a one-day visit to Lakhisarai district.

"Paltu babu Nitish Kumar was asking what had been done (by the centre in nine years. At least have some regard for those with whom you shared power and because of whom you became the Chief Minister. A lot of work was done by PM Modi across the country in these nine years," said Shah at a rally in Bihar's Lakhisarai.

Praising PM Narendra Modi for the stature he has achieved in global politics, Shah said, "These nine years have been years of India's glory. Wherever PM Modi goes, be it the US or England or France or Egypt - you hear chants of 'Modi, Modi'. He went to the US recently, some Heads of State sought appointment with him, some others - his autograph, while some others touched his feet for blessings. This respect for PM Modi across the world is not only his or BJP's but that of crores of Indians..."

While mentioning the PM Modi-led government's response towards Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Shah accused UPA governments for remaining silent on Pak-sponsored terrorism and said, "Earlier, when Pak inspired terrorists used to attack, Sonia-Manmohan's government did not retaliate and remained silent as 'Mouni Baba' while sitting in Delhi. But when there were attacks in Pulwama and Uri during PM Modi's tenure, Modi ji retailed within 10 days by doing surgical strike and air strike in Pakistan."

"Congress, JD-U, RJD, and Mamata Banerjee used to say that if Article 370 gets abrogated there will be a blood bath in Kashmir. But I would like to tell Rahul Baba no one dared to throw a stone," said Amit Shah.

After addressing the rally he offered prayers in the historic Ashok Dham temple and met with trustees of Mandir as part of the party's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' Abhiyan. He also visited the residence of Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Earlier speaking toregarding Amit Shah's visit to the state, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that after completion of the programs in Lakhisarai, the Home Minister will directly reach Patna's Gandhi Maidan rally venue where he will address a public meeting on the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Rai said that this is going to be a historic visit like his earlier visits to the state.

