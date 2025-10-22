Pune Firecracker Mishap: Engineering Student Suffers Eye Burns While Celebrating Diwali

A 20-year-old engineering student sustained severe corneal burns after a firecracker burst close to her face on Monday evening near Sinhagad Road in Pune. The third-year student of a reputed engineering college suffered both internal and external injuries to her eyes. She was immediately rushed to a private eye hospital in Manik Baug for urgent medical attention. Doctors attending to her confirmed that she had sustained corneal burns and that her condition is being closely observed to prevent further complications.

Dr. Anil Dudhbhate, who treated the student, stated that she had burns on the corneal part of her eyes due to the accident. He explained that while surgery is not required at this stage, her visual capacity has been affected. The doctor added that the patient has been prescribed medication and will need to continue treatment for the next few weeks. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of mishandling fireworks during festivities.

According to the police, the student—originally from Nepal—was celebrating with her friends when the incident took place. A firecracker reportedly exploded unexpectedly near her face, causing serious burn injuries. Recalling the event, the student said she was lighting the cracker when it suddenly burst, sending flames toward her face. Following the accident, the police issued an advisory urging citizens to handle firecrackers with extreme caution and to strictly follow all safety guidelines during the festive season to prevent such accidents.