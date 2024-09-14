Pune Firing: Businessman Opens Fire on Farmers in Koregaon Over Land Deal Dispute, Two Injured

A shocking incident has come to light from the Koregaon village in Haveli Taluka in Pune where a businessman allegedly shot rounds at two farmers over a money dispute in the Ring Road land deal. The incident occurred on Saturday at Imandar Vasti at the Koregaon Mul village in Pune District. The Urlikanchan Police immediately reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident. A case has been filed and the search for the suspect is underway.

According to the information given by the police, two farmers who sold their visited the house of the accused in Inamdar Wasti to ask for compensation of the money they invested in the land. The discussion escalated into a heated argument and the accused allegedly fired rounds from his revolver seriously injuring the farmers. The bullet pierced the leg and back of the victims and they were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Lonikalbhor for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused is an influential figure who also deals in real estate investments. The accused had allegedly taken crores of rupees from various investors promising them heavy returns after investing in plots near the proposed ring road. When the victims went to his house to enquire about the returns he allegedly opened fire in an attempt to kill them seriously injuring them.