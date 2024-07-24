Pune Firing Case: Six Arrested, Including Minor, in Attack on Ice Cream Shop Owner in Saswad

A firing incident took place in the Saswad area of Purandar taluka on July 18, where an ice cream shop owner, Rahul Namdev Tilekar (41), was seriously injured. The Pune Rural police have arrested the accused: Ajay Sambhaji Jagtap (42), Dyanand Sambhaji Jagtap (35), Pratap Sambhaji Jagtap (38), Sujal Tamanna Ambeghar (20, resident of Chandannagar, Pune), Sumit Kamlakar Waghmare (19, resident of Undri), and one juvenile. The police have seized two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, and Rs 1.05 lakh from the accused. The arrested individuals are in police custody, while the juvenile has been sent to a juvenile correction home.

According to the police, the victim, Rahul Tilekar, stated that he had resolved disputes between the accused Pratap Jagtap and his wife on many occasions. Jagtap was enraged by Tilekar's interference in his family matters. Tilekar had an argument with Pratap Jagtap, Ajay Jagtap, and Dayanand Jagtap, during which the accused threatened Tilekar, warning him not to interfere in their family disputes.

Further investigations revealed that the Jagtap brothers sent unknown assailants to open fire on Tilekar. The accused, Sujal Ambeghar, fired at Tilekar while he was sitting in his shop. Tilekar was seriously injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at Noble Hospital in Pune.

The Superintendent of Pune Rural Police stated, "We have arrested seven accused and detained a minor in this case. The process of arresting two other accused is underway. The preliminary investigation revealed that the weapon used in the crime was procured from outside Maharashtra. The attack was carried out due to personal altercations between the accused and the victim. Further investigation is underway."

The Pune Rural police reviewed CCTV footage of the Saswad area and identified the two-wheeler used in the crime. The victim's statement confirmed that he had been threatened earlier by the Jagtap brothers. Accordingly, the investigation team, including Police Inspector Avinash Shilimkar of the Local Crime Branch, Police Inspector Rishikesh Adhikar of the Saswad police station, and other officers, laid a trap and arrested the accused in Saswad.