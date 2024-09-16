Pune Firing Spree Continues: Third Incident at Gangadham Chowk, Victim in Critical Condition

While Pune has seen a significant rise in crime incidents the city witnessed another firing incident at the Gangadham Chowk. As per the primary information given by the police, three unidentified men opened fire at a building material supplier spreading terror in the city. This is the third firing incident reported in Pune after Urlikanchan and Sinhagad.

Preliminary information revealed that the victim Dilip Gaikwad was critically injured after the bullet pierced his stomach and rushed to a private hospital for treatment. The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm on September 16. While the reason of the attack is still unknown a case was registered at the Kondhwa police station in this regard. The police have detained the suspects identified as Bablu Syed, Jagtap and Bhusare.

Dilip Gaikwad owns a building supplier shop at Chordia Corner near Salve Garden on the Kondhwa-Bibwewadi road. The victim deals in gravel, cement and bricks used in building construction. As usual, he was working in the shop on Monday afternoon when, Jagtap, Bhusari and Syed approached on a two-wheeler and entered his shop. The accused asked Gaikwad about the bricks and cement prices in the shop and inquired about cement rates. The accused asked for 1000 bricks to be delivered to Sukhsagar Nagar. While Gaikwad was engaged in the conversation one of the accused allegedly shot Gaikdaw in the stomach. The bullet pierced the right side of his stomach and was stuck in the spinal cord.

Meanwhile, the police along with the locals caught the accused on the spot. According to the police, Jagtap and Bhusare reside near VIT College in the same area. The preliminary police investigation revealed that a person close to the family was involved in the attack. Gaikwad has disputes with one of his family members who is said to be behind the attack. The police suspect that Gaikwad’s relative hired Jagtap, Syed and Bhusare to allegedly attack Gaikwad. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.