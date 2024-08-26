Pune: Food Delivery Boy Stabbed to Death by His Friend in Singagad Road Over Raincoat Dispute

A shocking incident has come to light from the Sinhagad road area of Pune where a food delivery boy was stabbed to death by his friend over a raincoat dispute. The incident occurred on August 26 on Sinhagad Road. The deceased has been identified as Aditya Shrikrishna Waghmare (age 23, resident of Dharur, Beed District).

Siddheshwar More (age 24, resident of Valhekar Chowk, Narhe) has filed a complaint in the Sinhagad Road Police Station in this regard and accordingly, the Sinhagad Road police have arrested the accused Suresh Parameshwara Bhilare (age 18, resident of Jat Nandur, sub-district Dharur, district Beed).

According to the police, Aditya and Suresh are friends and belong to the same village in Beed District and both worked as delivery agents in a pizza outlet in Pune.

On Sunday morning, a dispute broke out between the deceased and the accused over a raincoat when Suresh asked Aditya to give him his raincoat. Suresh was enraged when Aditya refused to give him the raincoat and left. On Sunday night at around 10 am the two met near Zeel College in the Narhe area. Again a heated argument broke out between the deceased and the accused and the enraged Suresh stabbed Aditya with a sharp knife in his stomach, chest and hand seriously injuring his ribs. Aditya was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam rushed to the spot as soon as the police received the information about the incident. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Praveen Jadhav of the Sinhagad Road police station.