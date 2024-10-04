Pune: Former India cricketer Salil Ankola's Mother Dies by Suicide at Her Residence

In a tragic incident in Pune, 77-year-old Mala Ashok Ankola, mother of former cricketer Salil Ankola, died by suicide at her home on Prabhat Road in Deccan. Senior Police Inspector Deccan reported that she had closed her room door before taking this drastic step. Relatives rushed her to a nearby hospital upon discovering the incident.

Salil Ankola confirmed his mother's death with a heartfelt post, sharing a photo and stating, "Goodbye, Mom." Following his announcement, condolences poured in from netizens.

For the unversed, in 2013 Salil Ankola’s former wife Parineeta had also committed suicide

Salil Ankola played one Test match and 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1989 to 1997 for India. A right-arm fast-medium bowler, he played first-class cricket for Mumbai, regularly opening the bowling. Ankola's consistency for Mumbai team earned him a spot for representing India during their tour of Pakistan in 1989–90. After the first Test match at Karachi, he was dropped for the subsequent matches in the series owing to injuries. After a brief phase of playing first-class cricket, Ankola was called for the Indian ODI team during 1993, eventually led to being a part of the 1996 Cricket World Cup. At 28, Ankola retired from international cricket to pursue acting

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.