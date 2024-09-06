Pune Ganeshotsav 2024: PMPML to Roll Out 800 Extra Buses for Festival, Fares to Increase After Second Shift - Details Inside

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will introduce approximately 800 additional buses in two phases to accommodate passengers during the Ganesh festival.

Starting from 9th September, PMPML will operate the extra buses as ‘Yatra Specials’. The first phase will see 168 buses in service on 9th, 10th, and 16th September. The second phase will run from 11th to 15th September, with an additional 620 buses.

Read Also | Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai BEST Launches 24 Special Night Bus Services for Devotees; Check Details

Fares for the special buses will increase by Rs 5 after the second shift. Additionally, PMPML has announced that passes will not be valid on these buses after midnight.

To manage traffic congestion, PMPML will implement route diversions once traffic in central Pune is halted during the festival.