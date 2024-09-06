Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai BEST Launches 24 Special Night Bus Services for Devotees; Check Details

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced the introduction of 24 special bus services operating from 11 pm to 6 am to accommodate devotees during Ganeshotsav. Starting from September 7 to 17, these services will cover nine routes and provide enhanced access to Ganesh idols and public Ganeshotsav mandals in key areas including Lalbaug, Parel, Girgaum, Khetwadi, and Kalachowki. This initiative is aimed at minimizing nighttime travel difficulties for the city's devotees.

BEST has announced the launch of special bus services operating from South Mumbai to North-West Mumbai, passing through Girgaum, Lalbaug, Parel, and Chembur. The new routes will include Bus Route No. 4 Limit, 7 Mary, 8 Mary, and A-21. Additionally, special trips will be introduced on routes A-25, A-42, 44, 66, 69, and 51 during the night, according to the BEST administration.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has requested that the Coastal Road be open 24/7 during the Ganesh festival from September 7 to 17. Currently, the road operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the northern section also closed on weekends. To manage the expected traffic surge, civic authorities have agreed to keep the road open around the clock during the festival.

