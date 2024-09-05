Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai Police Prepares Enhanced Security and Traffic Revisions Ahead of Ganpati Celebration

As Mumbai gets decked up for the much-awaited arrival of beloved Lord Ganesha, the city’s police force has implemented stringent security measures to ensure a smooth and safe celebration of Ganeshotsav. Along with this, significant changes have also been made to the city’s traffic arrangements.

Mumbai hosts a large number of public and household Ganpati installations every year. This year's Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 7 to September 17, concluding with Anant Chaturdashi. Key events include the one-and-a-half-day Ganpati visarjan, five-day, and Gauri visarjan on the seventh day. To prevent any untoward incidents during the festival, the police have laid out special arrangements.

The police have ramped up vigilance through CCTV surveillance across the city, keeping a close watch on every minor activity. They have also intensified the checking of suspicious objects, individuals, and vehicles. Security has been beefed up at crowded places, including Ganeshotsav mandals, with increased patrolling in these areas.

The traffic police announced that the Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Coastal Road) will remain open 24 hours for traffic. Motorists traveling from North Mumbai to South Mumbai, and vice versa, have been advised to use this route as much as possible during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. Additionally, on the day of Ganpati visarjan, certain roads will be closed, some will be made one-way, and traffic on a few routes will be diverted to alternative roads to manage the crowd and flow smoothly.

These measures are in place to ensure a hassle-free and peaceful Ganeshotsav celebration across the city.