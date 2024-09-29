Pune Gang Rape Case: Outrage Erupts Over the Assault of Two Minor Girls At Wadia College

MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has formally urged the Commissioner of Police to take action regarding a troubling case of gang rape involving a professor's daughter at Wadia College in Pune. Dhangekar alleges that Minister Uday Samant, a former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the college, threatened to dismiss the professor involved. Furthermore, it is claimed that a deputy district collector's son is among the accused, raising significant concern in Pune.

Dhangekar's letter details incidents where two minor girls from Wadia College were allegedly gang-raped on campus over an extended period, with videos of the assaults circulating on social media. One victim is the daughter of a college professor. Following the professor's report of the incidents, he, along with the college principal and trustees Sachin Sanap and Ashok Chandak, allegedly pressured him into taking forced leave, threatening termination if the college's reputation was impacted.

कोरेगाव पार्क ड्रग्स पार्टी व महाविद्यालयीन मुलीवर झालेल्या अत्याचाराची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे.

शिक्षणाचे माहेरघर असणाऱ्या व राज्याची सांस्कृतिक राजधानी म्हणून ओळखल्या जाणाऱ्या पुण्यनगरीत घडणाऱ्या अश्या घटनांची मी नेहमी दखल घेत सखोलपणे या घटनांचा मागोवा घेत असतो, प्रत्येक… pic.twitter.com/w8t27CRM7S — Ravindra Dhangekar Official (@DhangekarINC) September 26, 2024

Dhangekar recounts an encounter where the victim’s father and the professor were reportedly kept outside for hours before meeting Sanap, who is linked to Minister Samant. They were allegedly held until late at night, facing threats of the professor's daughter’s admission being canceled, which Dhangekar claims eventually happened.

The case has alarmed the community, particularly as some alleged perpetrators are said to be of Assamese origin, including the son of a provincial officer. Dhangekar accused Sanap of using his financial ties with deputy collectors to manipulate the situation, indicating pressure on the victim's family to protect those involved in the assault. This incident follows a recent assault in Badlapur, further highlighting concerns about safety and accountability in educational institutions. Dhangekar's appeal emphasizes the need for a thorough investigation and accountability for all parties in this deeply troubling case.