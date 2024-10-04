Pune Gang Rape: Police Launch Massive Manhunt for Three Accused

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Pune, a 21-year-old woman was gang-raped at Bopdev Ghat while out with friends. Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma provided details at a press briefing, stating that the attack occurred late last night. Three unidentified assailants approached the group, violently assaulted the friends, and subsequently raped the woman.

The police received the report around 5 AM today and swiftly initiated a search operation. "Special teams have been deployed to apprehend the culprits. The friends of the victim were restrained with cloth while the attack was taking place," Sharma explained. The victim has been admitted to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment. According to the police, she is conscious and able to provide a statement. In response to the gravity of the situation, over ten specialized teams have been mobilized to track down the perpetrators.