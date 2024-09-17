Pune Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Police Prepared for Safe Anant Chaturdashi, Over 7,000 Officers Deployed

The Pune Police has initiated significant security measures to ensure a safe ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ procession in the city which is set to begin on September 17 and is likely to continue on September 18. The city police have deployed over 7000 police officials across the city to maintain law and order.

CCTV cameras have been installed on all major intersections and hot spots to track movements and ensure immediate response to unlawful activity. Special police units including Rapid Action Fore, Bomb Squad, Crime Branch officials, and State reserve police force (SRPF) have also been deployed in the city.

Dedicated police units have been instructed and stationed at hot spots to prevent incidents like chain snatching, mobile thefts, and women's safety. The city administration has declared a dry day on September 17 and 18 as a precautionary measure.

The Pune Police have launched the ‘My Safe Pune’ app to assist the public in getting real-time updates and immediate police assistance if required. The police have banned the use of flammable substances and the use of firecrackers during procession.