Pune Heatwave Update: City Records Warmest Night on May 22 Since 2013

The Shivajinagar area in Pune experienced its warmest night on May 22 since 2013, with temperatures reaching 27.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This sudden rise in nighttime temperatures caused significant discomfort for residents. On the same day, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum daytime temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast indicates that from May 23 to May 29, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar will range between 39.0 to 38.0 degrees Celsius. The weather will be mainly clear, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening.

In the Koregaon region, the maximum temperature on May 22 was 41.8 degrees Celsius. The forecast for May 23 to May 29 suggests temperatures will range between 39.0 to 38.0 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening.

The NDA region recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on May 22. The IMD forecasts that temperatures in this area will hover between 39.0 to 37.0 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening from May 23 to May 29.

At Lohegaon Airport, the maximum temperature on May 22 was 38.5 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature from May 23 to May 29 is expected to range between 40.0 to 38.0 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening.

The Pashan region, typically known for its lower temperatures compared to other parts of the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius on May 22. The IMD forecast for May 23 to May 29 suggests that temperatures will range between 40.0 to 38.0 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon or evening.