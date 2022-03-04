Pune Highlights; Administrator will take a charge on Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from March 15

Pune: The state government has admitted that it is not possible to take the Pune Municipal Corporation elections on time. Therefore, as soon as the term of the existing Municipal Corporation expires on March 14, the state of the administrator will rule the corporation. Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar will be appointed as the administrator. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Patil is the administrator.

The state government issued the order late on Thursday night. It will not be possible for the State Election Commission to take the general elections of local bodies ending in March-April 2022 within the stipulated time. Therefore, the concerned civic bodies have been informed about the appointment of administrators as soon as their term expires.

As per the provisions of Sections 6, 6 (a) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, the term of the corporation is a maximum of five years from the first meeting, so this term cannot be continued. Therefore, Municipal Commissioner is being appointed as Administrator in Pune Municipal Corporation, whose term expires on March 14, 2022. As soon as the prescribed term of NMC expires, he should take charge as an administrator. Necessary action should be taken as per the provisions of the Act, the order said.