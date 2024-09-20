Pune Horror: Minor Girl Drugged, Raped and Blackmailed by 21-Year-Old Man; Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from the Tadiwala road where a 14-year-old girl was injected with sedatives and then repeatedly raped by a 21-year-old man. The incident occurred between 19 February 2021 and 23 October 2023 however a complaint was filed at the Bundgarden police station recently.

The police have arrested the perpetrator identified as Prasad Nitin Khandale (Age-21, Res. Tadiwala Road). The mother of the victim has filed a complaint at the Bund Garden police station. According to the police, Khandale entered the complainant's house and finding her alone in the house injected an anaesthetic substance into her body when the girl fell unconscious he repeatedly raped and recorded obscene videos of the victim.

Khandale later sent the videos on her mobile phone and started blackmailing her. The accused asked the victim to meet him regularly. Khandale allegedly threatened the victim of making her photos and videos viral if disclosed the incident to anyone.

Distressed by the regular blackmail by the accused the victim discussed the incident with her mother. The parents immediately rushed to the Bund Garden police station and filed a complaint against Prasad Khandale. The accused have been arrested and further investigation is carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Kale of the Bund Garden police station.