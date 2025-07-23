Pune Horror: Woman Tortured on Pretext of Marriage, Given Abortion Pills in Food

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, a woman was allegedly raped under the pretext of marriage. Later, the accused gave the victim abortion pills, mixing them in her favorite food, because of which she had a miscarriage. Khadki police have registered a case against one person in this case.

As per the reports, police have registered a case against Vinay Sunil Khillare alias Monu (age 32). A 38-year-old victim woman has filed a complaint in this regard. According to the information given by the police, Khillare repeatedly had sexual intercourse with the complainant victim on the pretext of marriage. After she became pregnant, he gave her abortion pills in her favorite foods and caused her to have an abortion. After that, he cheated her without marrying her.

After being cheated with false promises of marriage, the victim filed a complaint against Khillare at the Khadki police station. Assistant Police Inspector Sarode is investigating the case, which involves the accused engaging in sexual relations with the woman, causing her to become pregnant, and then inducing a miscarriage through abortion pills disguised as her favorite foods, all without any intention of marriage.